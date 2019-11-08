Toshiki Kadomatsu (角松 敏生 Kadomatsu Toshiki, born 12 August 1960) is a Japanese rock/R&B singer-songwriter, musician, and producer. He has released many studio albums, as well as several instrumental and live albums. He studied Philosophy at Nihon University. He has been active since at least 1981 and is still active, having released his most recent album in April 2018. In 1987, he released the hit instrumental album "SEA IS A LADY" which charted at #4. He has written and produced music for other artists, including "You're My Only Shinin' Star" by Miho Nakayama, which reached #1 on the Oricon weekly charts and stayed there for 18 weeks, as well as the album "Timely!!" by Anri. He composed the music for the 2002 film "Shiroi-fune".