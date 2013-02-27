Billy Eckstine and His Orchestra
Billy Eckstine and His Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02ghk00.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d073af20-450a-4849-840f-894851d0470d
Tracks
Sort by
Blowing The Blues Away
Billy Eckstine and His Orchestra
Blowing The Blues Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghk00.jpglink
Blowing The Blues Away
Last played on
I Want To Talk About You
Billy Eckstine and His Orchestra
I Want To Talk About You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghk00.jpglink
Second Balcony Jump
BILLY ECKSTINE, Billy Eckstine and His Orchestra, Billy Eckstine and His Orchestra & Gerald Andre Valentine
Second Balcony Jump
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghk00.jpglink
Second Balcony Jump
Composer
It Ain't Like That
Billy Eckstine
It Ain't Like That
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwkd.jpglink
It Ain't Like That
I Love the Rhythm in a Riff
Willie Eckstein
I Love the Rhythm in a Riff
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghk00.jpglink
I Love the Rhythm in a Riff
Airmail Special
Billy Eckstine and His Orchestra
Airmail Special
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghk00.jpglink
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist