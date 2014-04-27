Erica Monique Campbell (née, Atkins; born April 29, 1972) is an American Grammy winner urban contemporary gospel, Christian R&B and contemporary R&B recording artist, musician and radio host. She started her music career in 1998 with her younger sister, Tina Campbell, as part of the gospel music group, Mary Mary. Her solo music career began in 2013, and has since released two albums with Entertainment One Music, which both charted on the Billboard magazine charts. She won a Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album at the 57th edition of the event. Since May 2016, she serves as the host of Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell with comedian Griff, that currently airs on Urban Gospel, which is owned by Radio One.