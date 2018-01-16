Rudolph ValentinoBorn 6 May 1895. Died 23 August 1926
Rudolph Valentino
1895-05-06
Rudolph Valentino Biography (Wikipedia)
Rodolfo Alfonso Raffaello Pierre Filibert Guglielmi di Valentina d'Antonguella (May 6, 1895 – August 23, 1926), professionally known as Rudolph Valentino, was an Italian actor in the United States who starred in several well-known silent films including The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, The Sheik, Blood and Sand, The Eagle, and The Son of the Sheik.
He was an early pop icon, a sex symbol of the 1920s, who was known as the "Latin lover" or simply as "Valentino". His premature death at the age of 31 caused mass hysteria among his female fans and further propelled him to iconic status.
Rudolph Valentino Tracks
KASHMIRI LOVE SONG
KASHMIRI LOVE SONG
Kashmiri Song
Kashmiri Song
Kashmiri Song
