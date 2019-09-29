José AfonsoBorn 2 August 1929. Died 23 February 1987
José Afonso
1929-08-02
José Afonso Biography (Wikipedia)
José Manuel Cerqueira Afonso dos Santos, known as José Afonso, Zeca Afonso or just Zeca (2 August 1929 – 23 February 1987) is among the most influential folk and political musicians in Portuguese history. He became an icon in Portugal due to the role of his music in the resistance against the dictatorial regime of Oliveira Salazar. He is still widely listened to, not only in Portugal, but also abroad.
José Afonso Tracks
Traz outro amigo tambem
José Afonso
Traz outro amigo tambem
Traz outro amigo tambem
Ensemble
Tenho Barcos, Tenho Remos
José Afonso
Tenho Barcos, Tenho Remos
Tenho Barcos, Tenho Remos
Ensemble
Grândola, Vila Morena
Zeca Afonso
Grândola, Vila Morena
Grândola, Vila Morena
Performer
