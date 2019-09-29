José Manuel Cerqueira Afonso dos Santos, known as José Afonso, Zeca Afonso or just Zeca (2 August 1929 – 23 February 1987) is among the most influential folk and political musicians in Portuguese history. He became an icon in Portugal due to the role of his music in the resistance against the dictatorial regime of Oliveira Salazar. He is still widely listened to, not only in Portugal, but also abroad.