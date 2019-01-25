Nina Sky is an American duo composed of identical twins Nicole and Natalie Albino (born 1984[citation needed] (sources differ), in Puerto Rico). Their debut single "Move Ya Body", released from their self-titled debut album in 2004, was a success, reaching number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their second album Nicole & Natalie was released on July 31, 2012. Their third studio album Brightest Gold was announced for 2016 release through Tommy Boy Entertainment.