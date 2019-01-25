Nina SkyFormed 2004
Nina Sky
2004
Nina Sky Biography (Wikipedia)
Nina Sky is an American duo composed of identical twins Nicole and Natalie Albino (born 1984[citation needed] (sources differ), in Puerto Rico). Their debut single "Move Ya Body", released from their self-titled debut album in 2004, was a success, reaching number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their second album Nicole & Natalie was released on July 31, 2012. Their third studio album Brightest Gold was announced for 2016 release through Tommy Boy Entertainment.
Nina Sky Tracks
Move Ya Body
Nina Sky
Move Ya Body
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9zxj.jpglink
Move Ya Body
Last played on
Turning Me On (feat. Cham)
Nina Sky
Nina Sky
Turning Me On (feat. Cham)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9zxj.jpglink
Turning Me On (feat. Cham)
Last played on
Afterhours (feat. Nina Sky)
TroyBoi
TroyBoi
Afterhours (feat. Nina Sky)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkvbl.jpglink
Afterhours (feat. Nina Sky)
Last played on
Move Your Body
Nina Sky
Move Your Body
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f35ms.jpglink
Move Your Body
Last played on
Move Ya Body
Nina Sky
Move Ya Body
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9zxj.jpglink
Move Ya Body
Last played on
Move Ya Body - Track Trap
Nina Sky
Nina Sky
Move Ya Body - Track Trap
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9zxj.jpglink
Move Ya Body - Track Trap
Last played on
Oye Mi Canto (feat. Nina Sky)
N.O.R.E.
N.O.R.E.
Oye Mi Canto (feat. Nina Sky)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br53d.jpglink
Oye Mi Canto (feat. Nina Sky)
Last played on
