Chris CohenDeerhoof member, and indie artist. Born 1975
Chris Cohen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d06cbcab-2094-4b51-9ccf-f4af33494ef1
Chris Cohen Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Cohen is an American multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and producer best known for his solo albums as well as for having been a member of the band Deerhoof between 2002 and 2006.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris Cohen Tracks
Sort by
Edit Out
Chris Cohen
Edit Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Edit Out
Last played on
Torrey Pine
Chris Cohen
Torrey Pine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Torrey Pine
Last played on
The Lender
Chris Cohen
The Lender
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lender
Last played on
Sun Has Gone Away
Chris Cohen
Sun Has Gone Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sun Has Gone Away
Last played on
As If Apart
Chris Cohen
As If Apart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As If Apart
Last played on
Monad
Chris Cohen
Monad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monad
Last played on
Open Theme
Chris Cohen
Open Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Open Theme
Last played on
Caller No99
Chris Cohen
Caller No99
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caller No99
Last played on
Chris Cohen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist