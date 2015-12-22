Haven GillespieBorn 6 February 1888. Died 14 March 1975
Haven Gillespie
1888-02-06
Haven Gillespie Biography (Wikipedia)
James Lamont Gillespie (February 6, 1888 – March 14, 1975) pen name Haven Gillespie, was an American Tin Pan Alley composer and lyricist. He was the writer of "You Go to My Head", "Honey", "By the Sycamore Tree", "That Lucky Old Sun", "Breezin' Along With The Breeze", "Right or Wrong," "Beautiful Love", "Drifting and Dreaming", and "Louisiana Fairy Tale"(Fats Waller's recording of which was used as the first theme song in the PBS Production of This Old House), each song in collaboration with other people such as Beasley Smith, Ervin R. Schmidt, Richard A. Whiting, Wayne King, and Loyal Curtis. He also wrote the seasonal "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"
Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
Joseph Spence
Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Frank Sinatra
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Haven Gillespie
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Breezin' Along with the Breeze
Haven Gillespie
Breezin' Along with the Breeze
Breezin' Along with the Breeze
Ensemble
Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
Carpenters
Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
Santa Claws is Coming to Town
Alice Cooper
Santa Claws is Coming to Town
Santa Claws is Coming to Town
Santa Claus is Coming to Town (feat. Haven Gillespie)
Justin Bieber
Santa Claus is Coming to Town (feat. Haven Gillespie)
Santa Claus is Coming to Town (feat. Haven Gillespie)
Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
The Jackson 5
Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Dolly Parton
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Santa Claus is Coming to Town (feat. Haven Gillespie)
Eddie Cantor
Santa Claus is Coming to Town (feat. Haven Gillespie)
Santa Claus is Coming to Town (feat. Haven Gillespie)
Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
Bruce Springsteen
Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
