Mats BergströmBorn 7 March 1961
Mats Bergström
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0559jbw.jpg
1961-03-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d0682c7f-d871-4bac-8cb5-e5fa7ea50621
Melting Ice
Mats Bergström
Last played on
Les feuilles mortes ('Fallen leaves')
Joseph Kosma
Last played on
Star's End
David Bedford
Last played on
Moose Imitating Moss (guitar duo)
Anna Erikson, Mats Bergström & Patrik Karlsson
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Busking (Proms 2016)
HK Gruber
Last played on
songs, including from ‘The Threepenny Opera’ and ‘The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny’ (Proms 2016)
Kurt Weill
Last played on
Ave Regina caelorum
Gabriel Jackson, Mats Bergström, Radiokören & Peter Dijkstra
Composer
Last played on
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17: Great Brits 2
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2017-02-03T14:46:59
3
Feb
2017
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
Proms 2016: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-10T14:46:59
10
Aug
2016
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: PCM 4
Cadogan Hall, London
2016-08-08T14:46:59
8
Aug
2016
Cadogan Hall, London
