Vivian Girls
NY, USA indie band. Formed March 2007. Disbanded 22 January 2014
Vivian Girls
2007-03
Vivian Girls Biography (Wikipedia)
Vivian Girls were an American band from Brooklyn, New York. The only consistent members were Cassie Ramone and Katy Goodman, on guitar and bass respectively, whereas the group had several drummers throughout its history. They took their name from a book by Henry Darger.
Vivian Girls Tracks
Where Do You Run To
When I'm Gone
The End
dance (if u wanna)
The Other Girls
Trying To Pretend
I Heard You Say
Lake House
Before I Start To Cry
I Have No Fun
Can't Get Over You
