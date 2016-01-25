Samuel BlaserBorn 20 July 1981
Samuel Blaser
1981-07-20
Samuel Blaser Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Blaser (20 July 1981 in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland) is a Swiss trombonist and composer.
Samuel Blaser Tracks
Untitled Improvisation
Samuel Blaser
Untitled Improvisation
Untitled Improvisation
Scootin' About
Samuel Blaser
Scootin' About
Scootin' About
