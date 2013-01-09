Francisco López is an avant-garde experimental musician and sound artist.

He has released a large amount of sound pieces with record labels from more than fifty countries and realized hundreds of concerts and sound installations worldwide; including some of the main international museums, galleries and festivals, such as: P.S.1 Contemporary Art Center (New York City), London Institute of Contemporary Arts, Paris Museum of Modern Art, National Auditorium of Music, Reina Sofia Museum of Modern Art, Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art, Buenos Aires Museum of Modern Art, International Film Festival Rotterdam, Sónar, Darwin Fringe festival, Kitakyūshū city art museum.

He made a double sonic intervention created for the Spanish Pavilion of the Expo 2008.

In 2006, López won the First Prize for the Sound Art Competition of the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Castilla y León. He has received honorable mention of the Prix Ars Electronica on three occasions(1999, 2002, 2007) and is the recipient of the Qwartz Award 2010 for best sound anthology.