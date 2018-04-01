Harry Reser1920s banjo player and bandleader. Born 17 January 1896. Died 27 September 1965
Harry Reser
1896-01-17
Harry Reser Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry F. Reser (January 17, 1896 – September 27, 1965) was an American banjo player and bandleader. Born in Piqua, Ohio, Reser was best known as the leader of The Clicquot Club Eskimos. He was regarded by some as the best banjoist of the 1920s.
Harry Reser Tracks
Chick, Chick, Chick, Chick, Chicken
Ukelele lady
Harry Reser Links
