Raphael WressnigBorn 14 October 1979
Raphael Wressnig Biography (Wikipedia)
Raphael Wressnig (born October 14, 1979 in Graz, Austria) is an jazz, blues, funk organist, songwriter and producer. He recorded 17 albums of his own, as well as appearing on some 35 others as a guest. In 2013 and 2015 he received a nomination for "best organ player of the year" by Down Beat magazine.
Raphael Wressnig Tracks
Suffering With The Blues
Mustard Greens
Mustard Greens
Raphael Wressnig Links
Similar Artists
