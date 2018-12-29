SK ShlomoBritish beatboxer, singer, producer and live looper. Born 1983
SK Shlomo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02tyckj.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d05ad516-f7d9-4d6f-9f71-e09f7dec2f10
SK Shlomo Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Shlomo Kahn (born 1983), known professionally as SK Shlomo and previously as Shlomo, is a British singer-songwriter, beatboxer, music producer and live looping technologist.
SK Shlomo Performances & Interviews
SK Shlomo Tracks
The First Time (Lost Raven Remix)
The First Time
The First Time
Invisible
Invisible
No More
No More
Bolero Beatbox
Bolero Beatbox
Rained The Whole Time (Nicolas Jaar Remix)
Emerge From Smoke
Emerge From Smoke
She Lost my crossed heart
She Lost my crossed heart
Choir
Bolero (feat. SK Shlomo)
Bolero (feat. SK Shlomo)
BOLERO
BOLERO
The Way U Do
The Way U Do
Layers (Live)
Layers (Live)
Bo Peep (feat. Jeremih)
Bo Peep (feat. Jeremih)
Bo Peep
Bo Peep
Places
Places
Anti-Gravity (No Limit remix)
Anti-Gravity (No Limit remix)
A Fifth Of Beethoven
A Fifth Of Beethoven
Unknown Track
Unknown Track
Upcoming Events
16
Feb
2019
SK Shlomo
Redgrave Theatre, Bristol, UK
17
Feb
2019
SK Shlomo
The Gulbenkian, Canterbury, UK
20
Feb
2019
SK Shlomo
The North Wall Arts Centre, Oxford, UK
20
Feb
2019
SK Shlomo
Jericho Tavern Oxford, Oxford, UK
21
Feb
2019
SK Shlomo
Southbank Centre, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-24T15:27:38
24
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
