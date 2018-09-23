Nicolas Varien Kaelar (born May 15, 1990), better known by his stage name Varien, is an American composer and producer. While primarily an electronic music producer, Varien has incorporated or experimented with styles of industrial, metal, orchestral, neofolk, and ambient music. He is known for his unconventional approach to electronic music, including many live instruments not normally found on electronic tracks. Most of his catalog can be described as dark, hybrid electronic music influenced by late 90s-00s culture and Japanese RPGs.