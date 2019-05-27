Dan NavarroBorn 14 September 1952
Dan Navarro
1952-09-14
Dan Navarro Biography (Wikipedia)
Dan Navarro (born Daniel Anthony Navarro; September 14, 1952) is an American vocalist, guitarist and voice actor best known as half of the duo Lowen & Navarro. He is first cousins with Dave Navarro of Jane's Addiction and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Dan Navarro Tracks
Bulletproof Heart
