Daemonia Nymphe (Δαιμόνια Νύμφη) is a Greek music band established in 1994 by Spyros Giasafakis and Evi Stergiou. The band's music is modeled after Ancient Greek music and is often categorized as neoclassical or neofolk.
Daemonia Nymphe uses authentic instruments, including lyre, varvitos, krotala, pandoura and double flute, which are made by the Greek master Nicholas Brass. Their shows are very theatrical, with members wearing masks and ancient dresses. Their lyrics are drawn from Orphic and Homeric hymns and Sappho's poems for Zeus and Hekate.
