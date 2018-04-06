Aaron Diehl (born September 22, 1985 in Columbus, Ohio) is an American jazz pianist.

Diehl is considered a jazz virtuoso and composer. He is the 2014 Monterey Jazz Festival Commission Artist, becoming one of the youngest artists to receive this honor, and composed Three Streams of Expression, dedicated to pianist and composer John Lewis (pianist). He is the 2013 recipient of the Jazz Journalists Association Award for Up-And-Coming Artist, the 2012 Prix du Jazz Classique recipient for his album Live at the Players from the Académie du Jazz, and is the winner of the 2011 Cole Porter Fellowship from the American Pianists Association. Diehl's most recent album, Space, Time, Continuum features Benny Golson and Joe Temperley (June 2015, Mack Avenue Records)