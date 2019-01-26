AlashTuvan band who throat-sing and play traditional instruments. Formed 1999
Alash
1999
The ensemble Alash is a throat singing band from Tuva that performs traditional Tuvan music with some non-traditional influences.
For My Son
For My Son
Kara Kush (The Black Bird)
Kara Kush (The Black Bird)
Achai (Father) (Road Trip)
Achai (Father) (Road Trip)
My Throat, the Cuckoo
My Throat, the Cuckoo
Odarladyp Semirtiili (Let's Fatten The Livestock)
Igil / Xöömei
Igil / Xöömei
The Black Bird
The Black Bird
IGIL/XOOMEI SOLO
IGIL/XOOMEI SOLO
My Throat the Cuckoo
My Throat the Cuckoo
Relax Jam
Relax Jam
Let's Fatten the Livestock
Let's Fatten the Livestock
Reindeer Herders' Song
Reindeer Herders' Song
Let's fatten the livestock
Let's fatten the livestock
Relax Jam (Womad 2016)
Relax Jam (Womad 2016)
Let's Fatten The Livestock (Womad 2016)
Let's Fatten The Livestock (Womad 2016)
Good Horses (Womad 2016)
Good Horses (Womad 2016)
Buura (Womad 2016)
Buura (Womad 2016)
Sysyt (Womad 2016)
Sysyt (Womad 2016)
Karachal
Karachal
Kosh-oi and Torgalyg
Kosh-oi and Torgalyg
Bashtak (Joke)
Bashtak (Joke)
Let's fatten the livestock
Let's fatten the livestock
Manchürek
Manchürek
