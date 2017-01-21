LancelotHouse producer based in Sydney, Australia
Lancelot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d04868db-e7b2-4c8d-a272-ab1294e42b69
Lancelot Tracks
Sort by
As It Were
Lancelot
As It Were
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As It Were
Last played on
As It Were (Ishi Vu Remix)
Lancelot
As It Were (Ishi Vu Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As It Were (Ishi Vu Remix)
Last played on
Closer
Lancelot
Closer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Closer
Last played on
Connection (Mak & Pasteman Remix)
Lancelot
Connection (Mak & Pasteman Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't Nothin' Goin On But The Rent (Meramek Remix)
Lancelot
Ain't Nothin' Goin On But The Rent (Meramek Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Givin It Up (MK Remix)
Lancelot
Givin It Up (MK Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ggzbt.jpglink
Givin It Up (MK Remix)
Last played on
Givin' It Up (Feat. Antony & Cleopatra) (MK Remix)
Lancelot
Givin' It Up (Feat. Antony & Cleopatra) (MK Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Givin' It Up ft Antony & Cleopatra (Isaac TIchauer remix)
Lancelot
Givin' It Up ft Antony & Cleopatra (Isaac TIchauer remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Givin It Up (feat. Anthony & Cleopatra) (Panda Remix) (feat. Anthony & Cleopatra)
Lancelot
Givin It Up (feat. Anthony & Cleopatra) (Panda Remix) (feat. Anthony & Cleopatra)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lancelot Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist