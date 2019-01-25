Lloyd PriceBorn 9 March 1933
Lloyd Price
1933-03-09
Lloyd Price Biography (Wikipedia)
Lloyd Price (born March 9, 1933) is an American R&B vocalist, known as "Mr. Personality", after his 1959 million-selling hit, "Personality". His first recording, "Lawdy Miss Clawdy", was a hit for Specialty Records in 1952. He continued to release records, but none were as popular until several years later, when he refined the New Orleans beat and achieved a series of national hits. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.
Lloyd Price Tracks
Personality
Lloyd Price
Personality
Personality
Last played on
Stagger Lee
Lloyd Price
Stagger Lee
Stagger Lee
Last played on
Lawdy Miss Clawdy
Lloyd Price
Lawdy Miss Clawdy
Lawdy Miss Clawdy
Last played on
Where Were You (On Our Wedding)?
Lloyd Price
Where Were You (On Our Wedding)?
I'm Gonna Get Married
Lloyd Price
I'm Gonna Get Married
I'm Gonna Get Married
Last played on
Heartaches by the Number
Willie Nelson
Heartaches by the Number
Heartaches by the Number
Last played on
Lady Luck
Lloyd Price
Lady Luck
Lady Luck
Last played on
Love Music
Lloyd Price
Love Music
Love Music
Last played on
Such A Mess
Lloyd Price
Such A Mess
Such A Mess
Last played on
Summertime
Lloyd Price
Summertime
Summertime
Last played on
Stagger
Lloyd Price
Stagger
Stagger
Last played on
