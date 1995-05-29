Robert Alex AndersonBorn 6 June 1894. Died 29 May 1995
Robert Alex Anderson
1894-06-06
Robert Alex Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Alexander Anderson (R. Alex Anderson) (June 6, 1894 – May 29 or 30, 1995) was an American composer who was born and lived most of his life in Hawaii, writing many popular Hawaiian songs within the Hapa haole genre including "Lovely Hula Hands" (1940) and "Mele Kalikimaka" (1949), the latter the best known Hawaiian Christmas song.
