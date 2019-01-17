Kevin MacleodScottish traditional & folk musician
Kevin Macleod
Kevin Macleod Tracks
Smith's A Gallant Fireman / Tilig An Cuideal / Cutty's Wedding
The Fiddling Solicitor's Reels: Whiskey Before Breakfast/Carn Gorm to Blue Ridge/LAte Night At Kincraigie
Culkein Waltzes
Ali Beag MacLeod, Alasdair Fraser, Will MacLean & Kevin Macleod
Culkein Waltzes
John MacColl's March to Kilbowie Cottage
the Island Dentist's Jigs: Mrs Rose of Kilravock's Jig/The Island Dentist's Compliments to the Banjoman/I Would Go Quickly
Lord Saltoun/ Willie Fraser/ Esag's Osag
Waltz From Orsa
Rhu Beag Marches: The Sweet Maid Of Glendaruel / Campbell's Farewell To Redcastle
Ali Beag MacLeod, Alasdair Fraser, Will MacLean & Kevin Macleod
Rhu Beag Marches: The Sweet Maid Of Glendaruel / Campbell's Farewell To Redcastle
Springwell Kitchen Set: Old Toasty / Sabhal Iain 'Ic Uisdean / Roddy MacLeod, Polbain / Lord MacDonald's Reel
Ali Beag MacLeod, Alasdair Fraser, Kevin Macleod & Will MacLean
Springwell Kitchen Set: Old Toasty / Sabhal Iain 'Ic Uisdean / Roddy MacLeod, Polbain / Lord MacDonald's Reel
Glen Fincastle Barn Dance/Cullinghood Stables/Sandy Bell's Hornpipe
Enard Bay Reels: Lochinver / Achnahaird / An Londubh
The Girls Of Banbridge - Larry The Beerdrinker
John MacColl's March To Kilbowie Cottage / The Miller's Daughter
Brigadier General Ronald Cheape Of Tiroran / Sixteen Miles To The Bottle
Hebridean Pipe Marches: Father John Macmillan Of Barra / Lady Lever Park
Culkein Waltzes: Cathair A' Chulkein / Cuir Culaibh Ri Assainte / Ninag A' Chulkein
Ali Beag MacLeod, Alasdair Fraser, Will MacLean & Kevin Macleod
Culkein Waltzes: Cathair A' Chulkein / Cuir Culaibh Ri Assainte / Ninag A' Chulkein
Brigadier General Ronald Cheape Of Tiroran / Sixteen Miles To The Bottle
Hebridean Pipe Marches: Father John MacMillan Of Barra / Lady Lever Park
Lochbroom Waltzes: Bruaichean Glinn Braoin / Achnahaird / Eilidh / An t-Alltan Dubh
Beag MacLeod & Kevin Macleod
Lochbroom Waltzes: Bruaichean Glinn Braoin / Achnahaird / Eilidh / An t-Alltan Dubh
The Rialto / The Naval Brigade Hornpipe
Nautical Hornpipes: The Rialto; The Naval Brigade Hornpipe
Duke of Roxburgh's March to the Black Mount Forrest/ Major Manson's Farewell to Clachantrushal
Fingal's Weeping / The Women Of The Glen
Rhu Beag Marches: The Sweet Maid Of Glendaruel / ....
The Fiddling Solicitor's Reels: Whiskey Before Breakfast / Carn Gorm To Blue...
Dinny O'Brien's Hornpipe/The Burning Sands Of Egypt
The Back of the Change House / High Road to Gairloch / Duntroon Castle
BARBOUR & BEAG'S JIGS: KEVIN MACLEOD'S/THE MILLAR MAN/WILLIE STALKER MATHIESON'S JIG
