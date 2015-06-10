George the Poet
George the Poet Biography (Wikipedia)
George Mpanga (born 14 January 1991), better known by his stage name George the Poet, is a British spoken-word artist with an interest in social and political issues.
George the Poet Performances & Interviews
George The Poet on the Toddla T Show
2014-11-21
George The Poet sprays some spoken word on the Toddla T Show
George The Poet on the Toddla T Show
George the Poet chats to Trevor Nelson
2013-05-02
George the Poet chats to Trevor ahead of his spoken word Live Lounge performance.
George the Poet chats to Trevor Nelson
George the Poet Tracks
Follow The Leader
George the Poet
Follow The Leader
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042vqxj.jpglink
Follow The Leader
Last played on
Cat D
George the Poet
Cat D
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gzb00.jpglink
Cat D
Last played on
Follow The Leader (feat. Jorja Smith)
Maverick Sabre
Maverick Sabre
Follow The Leader (feat. Jorja Smith)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2hj.jpglink
Follow The Leader (feat. Jorja Smith)
Last played on
1, 2 ,1, 2
George the Poet
1, 2 ,1, 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027rz9r.jpglink
1, 2 ,1, 2
Last played on
Wake Up
George the Poet
Wake Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04p8xck.jpglink
Wake Up
Last played on
Spoken Word (feat. George the Poet)
Chase & Status
Chase & Status
Spoken Word (feat. George the Poet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0400y9z.jpglink
Spoken Word (feat. George the Poet)
Last played on
I Need (1Xtra Live Lounge, 2nd May 2013)
George the Poet
George the Poet
I Need (1Xtra Live Lounge, 2nd May 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042vqxj.jpglink
I Need (1Xtra Live Lounge, 2nd May 2013)
Last played on
Hold On
Thabo
Hold On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042vqxj.jpglink
Hold On
Last played on
Baby Mother
George the Poet
Baby Mother
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042vqxj.jpglink
Baby Mother
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC at the Edinburgh Festivals: BBC at the Edinburgh Festivals 2015
Edinburgh
2015-08-04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ednq2m/acts/ajxqwh
Edinburgh
2015-08-04T15:01:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02y8gfz.jpg
4
Aug
2015
BBC at the Edinburgh Festivals: BBC at the Edinburgh Festivals 2015
12:00
Edinburgh
Live Lounge: George The Poet
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e28c8g
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-06-03T15:01:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02ststd.jpg
3
Jun
2015
Live Lounge: George The Poet
BBC Broadcasting House
Live Lounge: George The Poet
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6dhzc
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-12-16T15:01:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02fbpgr.jpg
16
Dec
2014
Live Lounge: George The Poet
BBC Broadcasting House
