Ben Wendel (born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada) is a Canadian-American jazz saxophonist, composer, bassoonist, and pianist. He is best known for being a founding member of the Grammy-nominated group Kneebody. He has also performed as a leader or sideman with artists such as Snoop Dogg, Ignacio Berroa, Daedelus, Taylor Eigsti, and Tigran Hamasyan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fall
Ben Wendel
Fall
Fall
Song for Melan & Rafik
Ben Wendel
Song for Melan & Rafik
Song for Melan & Rafik
The Court Jester
Areni Agbabian, Chris Tordini, Tigran Hamasyan, Tigran Hamasyan, Ben Wendel, Nate Wood, Jean-Marc Phillips-Varjabédian & Xavier Phillips
The Court Jester
The Court Jester
