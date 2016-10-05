Nils Frahm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05w76vn.jpg
1982-09-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d03a54bc-6e07-4c04-a8d4-7fbf2bd07a01
Nils Frahm Biography (Wikipedia)
Nils Frahm (born 20 September 1982) is a German musician, composer, and record producer based in Berlin. He is known for combining classical and electronic music and for an unconventional approach to the piano in which he mixes a grand piano, upright piano, Roland Juno-60, Rhodes piano, drum machines, and Moog Taurus.
As well as his solo work, Frahm has released collaborations with such notable performers as Anne Müller, Ólafur Arnalds, F. S. Blumm and Woodkid. With Frederic Gmeiner and Sebastian Singwald he records and performs as Nonkeen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nils Frahm Performances & Interviews
- Nils talks about the curious process of preparing for a performancehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041l5l2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041l5l2.jpg2016-07-15T16:35:00.000ZNils tells Gilles how perfect preparation doesn't always make for the best live show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041l5s3
Nils talks about the curious process of preparing for a performance
- Nils Frahm explains why Thom Yorke is the vocalist he'd like to work with mosthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041kw8q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041kw8q.jpg2016-07-15T15:15:00.000ZNils tells Gilles how he would love to combine Thom Yorke's vocals with his productions.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041kwbz
Nils Frahm explains why Thom Yorke is the vocalist he'd like to work with most
- Nils Frahm: Is Classical the New Rock 'n' Roll?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pp1c4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pp1c4.jpg2014-01-11T09:30:00.000ZGerman pianist Nils Frahm discusses whether classical music is cool again.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01pp1c9
Nils Frahm: Is Classical the New Rock 'n' Roll?
Nils Frahm Tracks
Sort by
A Walking Embrace
Nils Frahm
A Walking Embrace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w76w8.jpglink
A Walking Embrace
Last played on
My Friend The Forest
Nils Frahm
My Friend The Forest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wxhv4.jpglink
Some
Nils Frahm
Some
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w76w8.jpglink
Some
Last played on
Forever Changeless
Nils Frahm
Forever Changeless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wxhv4.jpglink
Forever Changeless
Last played on
Ambre
Nils Frahm
Ambre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w76w8.jpglink
Ambre
Last played on
#2
Nils Frahm
#2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wxhv4.jpglink
#2
Last played on
Spells
Nils Frahm
Spells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w76w8.jpglink
Spells
Last played on
Momentum
Nils Frahm
Momentum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wxhv4.jpglink
Momentum
Last played on
A Place
Nils Frahm
A Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wxhv4.jpglink
A Place
Last played on
Sunson (Edit)
Nils Frahm
Sunson (Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w76w8.jpglink
Sunson (Edit)
Last played on
Fundamental Values
Nils Frahm
Fundamental Values
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wxhv4.jpglink
Fundamental Values
Last played on
Familiar
Nils Frahm
Familiar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01t198b.jpglink
Familiar
Last played on
More
Nils Frahm
More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01t198b.jpglink
More
Last played on
Human Range
Nils Frahm
Human Range
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ww886.jpglink
Human Range
Last played on
Four Hands
Nils Frahm
Four Hands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w76w8.jpglink
Four Hands
Last played on
Wintermusik: Ambre
Nils Frahm
Wintermusik: Ambre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w76w8.jpglink
Wintermusik: Ambre
Last played on
Re (Helios Rework)
Nils Frahm
Re (Helios Rework)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w76w8.jpglink
Re (Helios Rework)
Last played on
Over There It's Raining
Nils Frahm
Over There It's Raining
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w76w8.jpglink
Over There It's Raining
Last played on
Merry
Nils Frahm
Merry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w76w8.jpglink
Merry
Last played on
All Melody
Nils Frahm
All Melody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w76w8.jpglink
All Melody
Last played on
21:05
Nils Frahm
21:05
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w76w8.jpglink
21:05
Last played on
You
Nils Frahm
You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mtvt2.jpglink
You
Last played on
Journey For A Traveller
Nils Frahm
Journey For A Traveller
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w76w8.jpglink
Journey For A Traveller
Last played on
Harm Hymn
Nils Frahm
Harm Hymn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w76w8.jpglink
Harm Hymn
Last played on
Up Is Good
Nils Frahm
Up Is Good
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w76w8.jpglink
Up Is Good
Last played on
The Whole Universe Wants To Be Touched
Nils Frahm
The Whole Universe Wants To Be Touched
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w76w8.jpglink
Sunson
Nils Frahm
Sunson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w76w8.jpglink
Sunson
Last played on
Frau Dehlholm
Nils Frahm
Frau Dehlholm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w76w8.jpglink
Frau Dehlholm
Last played on
My Friend The Forest
Nils Frahm
My Friend The Forest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w76w8.jpglink
My Friend The Forest
Last played on
Upcoming Events
17
Feb
2019
Nils Frahm
Albert Hall, Manchester, UK
18
Feb
2019
Nils Frahm
SEC Armadillo, Glasgow, UK
19
Feb
2019
Nils Frahm
Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK
20
Feb
2019
Nils Frahm
O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
21
Feb
2019
Nils Frahm
O2 Guildhall Southampton, Southampton, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Prom 27: Late Night With … BBC Radio 6 Music
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/empxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-05T15:00:14
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nm9cb.jpg
5
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 27: Late Night With … BBC Radio 6 Music
Royal Albert Hall
6 Music at Latitude: 6 Music at Latitude 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8qmxj
Henham Park, Suffolk
2014-07-17T15:00:14
17
Jul
2014
6 Music at Latitude: 6 Music at Latitude 2014
11:00
Henham Park, Suffolk
Latest Nils Frahm News
Nils Frahm Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Ólafur Arnalds in conversation with Mary Anne Hobbs
-
Is this the future of music composition?
-
'This Is Dance. This Is Art.'
-
Stephen chats to Peter Broderick
-
Stephen McCauley and Olafur Arnalds
-
Peter Broderick
-
Ólafur Arnalds: Island Songs
-
Ólafur Arnalds: Creating A Soundtrack To Life
-
A Winged Victory For The Sullen: On Ambient Music
Back to artist