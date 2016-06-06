The Psylons were a UK post-punk band formed in Porhttps://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Word_processor#/editor/0tsmouth 1984 by Keith Wyatt, Carl Edwards, Jack Packer and Warren Grech. The band produced four singles, an EP and two albums, the second of which, “Gimp” was produced by Jim Shaw of Cranes. The debut single “Run To The Stranger” was a New Musical Express Single of the Week and reached number 13 in the Alternative/Indie chart. Two sessions were recorded for BBC Radio One and broadcast on the John Peel and Andy Kershaw shows.

Over the next few years the band gigged extensively and supported many acts including The Fall, My Bloody Valentine, Cranes, Spiritualized and Moonshake.

After a number of personnel changes the band finally split in 1995.

Keith Wyatt, Jack Packer and Simon Heartfield continue to record as electronic act Seatman Separator.

John Haskett is currently a front of house sound engineer and tour manager and has worked with Killing Joke, Splashh, We Are Scientists & Wolf Alice.