Danielle Schoovaerts (born January 1, 1953), known professionally as Dani Klein, is a Belgian singer, songwriter, band leader and producer, and consistently the center and driving force of the band Vaya Con Dios (1986-1996; 2004-2014).

In the 1980s, she was also a singer in electronic group Arbeid Adelt ! with Marcel Vanthilt (better known as a late eighties MTV Europe VJ), Ladies Sing the Blues with Réjane Magloire (Technotronic) and Beverly Jo Scott, and hardrock band Steelover with Rudy Lenners (known from German rockband (the) Scorpions).

In 1999 she was the lead singer in Brussels band Purple Prose.