Dani KleinBelgian singer (Vaya Con Dios). Born 1 January 1953
Dani Klein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d034c063-bbe3-4316-979c-4698cbc22513
Dani Klein Biography (Wikipedia)
Danielle Schoovaerts (born January 1, 1953), known professionally as Dani Klein, is a Belgian singer, songwriter, band leader and producer, and consistently the center and driving force of the band Vaya Con Dios (1986-1996; 2004-2014).
In the 1980s, she was also a singer in electronic group Arbeid Adelt ! with Marcel Vanthilt (better known as a late eighties MTV Europe VJ), Ladies Sing the Blues with Réjane Magloire (Technotronic) and Beverly Jo Scott, and hardrock band Steelover with Rudy Lenners (known from German rockband (the) Scorpions).
In 1999 she was the lead singer in Brussels band Purple Prose.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dani Klein Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist