Percy Chapman (born August 13, 1971, in Queens, New York, United States), known by his stage name Tragedy Khadafi, and formerly known as Intelligent Hoodlum, is an American rapper and producer who hails from the Queensbridge Housing Projects in Queens, New York, who helped spawn other hip hop artists such as Cormega, Mobb Deep, Capone-N-Noreaga, Nas and many others both through production and influence. His name is a reference to the former leader of Libya, Muammar Gaddafi.