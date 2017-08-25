Tragedy KhadafiQB rapper. Born 18 August 1971
Tragedy Khadafi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-08-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d02c7851-a554-4318-bf95-f049a51b2fc8
Tragedy Khadafi Biography (Wikipedia)
Percy Chapman (born August 13, 1971, in Queens, New York, United States), known by his stage name Tragedy Khadafi, and formerly known as Intelligent Hoodlum, is an American rapper and producer who hails from the Queensbridge Housing Projects in Queens, New York, who helped spawn other hip hop artists such as Cormega, Mobb Deep, Capone-N-Noreaga, Nas and many others both through production and influence. His name is a reference to the former leader of Libya, Muammar Gaddafi.
Tragedy Khadafi Tracks
Black And Proud
Tragedy Khadafi
Black And Proud
Black And Proud
Arrest The President
Tragedy Khadafi
Arrest The President
Arrest The President
