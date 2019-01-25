Alvin StardustEnglish rock singer and stage actor. Born 27 September 1942. Died 23 October 2014
Alvin Stardust
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02srvmw.jpg
1942-09-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d02761d2-8c6e-4576-aa5d-df9197f44ddc
Alvin Stardust Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard William Jewry (27 September 1942 – 23 October 2014), known professionally as Shane Fenton and later as Alvin Stardust, was an English rock singer and stage actor. Performing first as Shane Fenton in the 1960s, Jewry had a moderately successful career in the pre-Beatles era, hitting the UK top 40 with four singles in 1961–62. However, he became better known for singles released in the 1970s and 1980s as Alvin Stardust, a character he began in the glam rock era, with hits including the UK Singles Chart-topper "Jealous Mind", as well as later hits such as "Pretend" and "I Feel Like Buddy Holly".
Alvin Stardust Tracks
Pretend
Alvin Stardust
Pretend
Pretend
My Coo Ca Choo
Alvin Stardust
My Coo Ca Choo
My Coo Ca Choo
I Feel Like Buddy Holly
Alvin Stardust
I Feel Like Buddy Holly
I Feel Like Buddy Holly
Tell Me Why
Alvin Stardust
Tell Me Why
Tell Me Why
Jealous Mind
Alvin Stardust
Jealous Mind
Jealous Mind
Good Love Can Never Die
Alvin Stardust
Good Love Can Never Die
Good Love Can Never Die
You You You
Alvin Stardust
You You You
You You You
So Near To Christmas
Alvin Stardust
So Near To Christmas
So Near To Christmas
Red Dress
Alvin Stardust
Red Dress
Red Dress
