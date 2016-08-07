Hey! Say! JUMP (HSJ or JUMP) is a nine-member Japanese boy band under the Japanese talent agency Johnny & Associates.[not verified in body] The name "Hey! Say!" refers to the fact that all the members were born in the Heisei period, and JUMP is an acronym for "Johnny's ultra music power."

Like agency seniors Hikaru Genji and V6, the group is split into two sub-groups: Hey! Say! BEST (boys excellent select team) and Hey! Say! 7 (not to be confused with the temporary group with the same name). The sub-groups consist of the five oldest members (BEST) and the four youngest members (7), respectively. At the time of their debut, the members ages ranged from 13 to 17, with an average age of 15.7 years. The group has music sales exceeding 2,386,402 copies in Japan.

Hey! Say! JUMP originally debuted with ten members, the largest group in Johnny's history. In 2011, Ryutaro Morimoto was indefinitely suspended from the group following an underage smoking scandal.