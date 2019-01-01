Your Favorite Enemies is a Canadian alternative rock band that was formed in Varennes in 2006 by Alex Henry Foster (vocals), Jeff Beaulieu (guitar), Sef (guitar), Ben Lemelin (bass), Miss Isabel (vocals and keyboard), and Charles "Moose" Allicie (drums). The band is now established in Drummondville, in a former Catholic church that they have transformed into a studio. The members of the band have remained the same since the beginning.

The band members have been influenced by bands such as The Clash, The Ramones, The Cure, Noir Désir, and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and has a sound that ranges from alternative rock, to shoegaze, post rock, and noise rock.

Since their inception, the band has toured and played in Europe (France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland), United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, China, Taiwan, Canada and the United States. Faithful to their DIY beliefs, they have always done everything by themselves, from the recording to the touring.