Pablo Márquez is an Argentinean guitarist. He is known for his interpretations of historical classical works as well as his performances of Argentiean traditional music. Márquez regularly collaborates with groups such as the Ensemble Intercontemporain.

He started his guitar studies at the age of 10, and three years later he gave his first performance with orchestra in Salta, the city in the Northwest of Argentina where he grew up and received his first training. He then studied in Buenos Aires with Jorge Martínez Zárate and Eduardo Fernández. His student period came to an end with the unanimous First prizes at the Villa-Lobos and Radio France international competitions in Rio de Janeiro and Paris respectively. The later prizes at the Geneva and Munich competitions confirmed his outstanding and rare artistry. As a musician, he studied conducting with Eric Sobzyck, Rodolfo Fischer and Peter Eötvös, and followed the teaching of the legendary pianist György Sebők, who made on him the most profound and lasting impression.