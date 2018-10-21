Kathe Green
Kathe Green Biography (Wikipedia)
Kathe Jennifer Green (born September 22, 1944) is a Californian actress, model and singer. She is the daughter of composer and conductor Johnny Green and Bunny Waters. She has a younger sister, Kim Meglio.
Kathe Green Tracks
