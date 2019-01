Fred V & Grafix are an English drum and bass duo made up of Fred Vahrman (born 12 January 1990) and Josh "Grafix" Jackson (born 14 June 1991). The duo are signed to Hospital Records and hail from Devon, England. They have guested on BBC Radio 1 shows including Annie Mac. They released their debut album Recognise in 2014, which entered the UK Albums Chart at number 106. The album's second single "Forest Fires" (featuring Etherwood) entered the UK Singles Chart at number 77.

In December 2018, the duo announced their split and the continuation of their solo careers.