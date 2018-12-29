Burro BantonBorn 27 December 1956
Burro Banton
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03f3dn1.jpg
1956-12-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d019d96f-6261-40f6-a94b-c0bba2de20b4
Burro Banton Biography (Wikipedia)
Burro Banton (born Donovan Spalding; 27 December 1956 in Kingston, Jamaica) is a dancehall reggae deejay popular in the mid-1980s and 1990s.
He is most famous for his anthem "Boom Wah Dis", which was recorded on the Steely & Clevie riddim called "Street Sweeper".
Burro emerged during the mid-1980s at the beginning of the digital dancehall craze started by King Jammy that also featured artists like Cutty Ranks. He is known for his very aggressive style; deep, gruff voice; and was the inspiration for many modern dancehall artists like Buju Banton, Bounty Killer, and Elephant Man.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
