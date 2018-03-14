Lou DoillonBorn 4 September 1982
Lou Doillon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982-09-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d0195795-949b-4e8a-bfd5-5cac50345d59
Lou Doillon Biography (Wikipedia)
Lou Doillon (born 4 September 1982 in Neuilly sur Seine) is a French singer-songwriter, artist, actress and model.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lou Doillon Performances & Interviews
Lou Doillon Tracks
Sort by
ICU
Lou Doillon
ICU
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ICU
Last played on
Lay Low
Lou Doillon
Lay Low
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lay Low
Last played on
Where To Start
Lou Doillon
Where To Start
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where To Start
Last played on
Defiant
Lou Doillon
Defiant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Defiant
Last played on
Lou Doillon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist