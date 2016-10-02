Ville Hermanni Valo (born 22 November 1976) is a Finnish singer, songwriter and musician, best known as the lead vocalist of the gothic rock band HIM. Influenced by the likes of Black Sabbath and Type O Negative, Valo began his career playing bass and drums in various bands around his hometown of Helsinki. In 1991, he formed HIM, which would go on to become one of the most successful Finnish bands of all time, and the first to receive a gold record in the United States. Valo is also credited as the creator of the heartagram, the band's trademarked symbol. In 2017, HIM announced their plans to retire following a farewell tour that same year. The band played their final show on New Year's Eve 2017.

Outside of HIM, Valo has collaborated with various other bands and artist during his career, including Agents, The 69 Eyes and Apocalyptica. He's also made brief appearances in TV and film, often collaborating with Bam Margera of Jackass fame. Valo has been regarded as a sex symbol and received several accolades in the music industry. In 2014, he was found to possess the eighth-highest vocal range of any known singer in popular music by VVN Music.