Ipso Facto were an English goth-inflected, melodramatic psychedelic rock band. Founded in 2007 by Rosalie Cunningham (singer, songwriter, guitar), Victoria Smith (drums), Cherish Kaya (keyboards) and Samantha Valentine (bass guitar). They were based in London but individually originated from different parts of the UK, including Southend, Newcastle and Bedford. Before Ipso Facto, Rosalie and Samantha played in the Southend band Theoretical Girl.

The band appeared on the 'BBC Introducing Stage' at the Reading Festival, supporting The Last Shadow Puppets on their 2008 tour. They supported post-punk band Magazine on their 2009 reunion tour.

Ipso Facto split up while touring Italy in 2009 on the eve of recording a new album. The members have gone separate ways. Cherish Kaya left first to join Florence and the Machine and has since then founded an independent record label, Kaya Kaya Records. Rosalie Cunningham founded Purson. Samantha Valentine joined Romance and now teaches yoga. Victoria Smith became a touring drummer for MIA, The Big Pink, Jamie T, Miles Kane and others.