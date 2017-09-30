Robert Ezra Alan Ezrin (born March 25, 1949) is a Canadian music producer and keyboardist, best known for his work with Lou Reed, Alice Cooper, Kiss, Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, Peter Gabriel, and Phish. As of 2010, Ezrin's career in music had spanned four decades and his production work continued into the 21st century, with acts such as Deftones and Thirty Seconds to Mars. Since co-founding interactive media company 7th Level in 1993, Ezrin has branched out into philanthropy and activism, with music also introduced into this realm of his life, underpinning projects such as Music Rising and Young Artists for Haiti. Ezrin is also involved in education, co-founding the Nimbus School of Recording Arts in 2009.

Ezrin is the winner of three Juno Awards.

In 2011, Ezrin was awarded the Special Achievement Award at the 2011 SOCAN Awards held in Toronto.