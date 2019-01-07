Granger SmithBorn 4 September 1979
Granger Smith
1979-09-04
Granger Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Granger Kelly Smith (born September 4, 1979), also known by his alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr., is an American country music singer and songwriter. He has released nine studio albums, one live album, and one EP.
Still Holds Up
Home Cooked Meal
Happens Like That
You're In It
Backroad Song
Bury Me In Blue Jeans
