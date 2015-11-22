VirusNorwegian metal band. Formed 2000
Virus
2000
Virus Biography (Wikipedia)
Virus was a Norwegian avant-garde metal band signed to Jester Records. It was formed in 2000 by Carl-Michael Eide. The band was considered by Czral as a continuation of his previous band Ved Buens Ende because of similar musical elements and an avant garde form of unusual experimentation, although the band had its own characteristic sound.
Virus Tracks
The Pull Of The Crater
Virus
The Pull Of The Crater
The Pull Of The Crater
