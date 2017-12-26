Café SocietyTom Robinson's first band. Formed 1 June 1973. Disbanded 1 June 1978
Café Society
1973-06-01
Café Society Biography (Wikipedia)
Café Society were a British band who were active in the mid-1970s. Based on the trio of Tom Robinson, Hereward Kaye and Raphael "Ray" Doyle, they recorded one self-titled album on the Konk record label, produced by Ray Davies of the Kinks.
Café Society Tracks
The Whitby Two-Step
Café Society
The Whitby Two-Step
The Whitby Two-Step
I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
Café Society
Café Society
I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
