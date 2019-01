David Henry Richmond (born 1940?, Brighton, Sussex), is a professional bass player, best known as a founder member of the 1960s pop group Manfred Mann, playing with the band in 1963. After leaving the band in 1963, Richmond became a session player, working with, amongst others, Elton John, Bread, Hank Marvin, and Serge Gainsbourg.

