Kevin HaysBorn 1 May 1968
Kevin Hays
1968-05-01
Kevin Hays Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Hays (born May 1, 1968) is an American jazz pianist and composer. He began playing in New York while still at high school and led his first record date in 1990. He has recorded more than twenty albums as leader or co-leader, including three each for SteepleChase and Blue Note Records. He led a long-standing trio with bassist Doug Weiss and drummer Bill Stewart, and has also sung with his New Day Trio of bassist Rob Jost and drummer Greg Joseph.
Kevin Hays Tracks
Scrapple from the Apple
