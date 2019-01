Madeline Merlo (born February 9, 1994 in Maple Ridge, British Columbia) is a Canadian country music singer-songwriter. She signed to Open Road Recordings in 2013 and released her debut album, Free Soul, three years later. In 2015, Merlo received the "Rising Star" award from the Canadian Country Music Association.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia