Madeline MerloBorn 9 February 1994
Madeline Merlo
1994-02-09
Madeline Merlo Biography (Wikipedia)
Madeline Merlo (born February 9, 1994 in Maple Ridge, British Columbia) is a Canadian country music singer-songwriter. She signed to Open Road Recordings in 2013 and released her debut album, Free Soul, three years later. In 2015, Merlo received the "Rising Star" award from the Canadian Country Music Association.
Madeline Merlo Tracks
Whatcha Wanna Do About It
