HIGH VOLTAGEJ-pop. Formed 2002. Disbanded 2008
HIGH VOLTAGE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d00e99e1-bb8c-463f-83ca-abeb53163820
HIGH VOLTAGE Tracks
Sort by
Turn It Up
HIGH VOLTAGE
Turn It Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turn It Up
Last played on
Rock Spank Freak
HIGH VOLTAGE
Rock Spank Freak
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock Spank Freak
Last played on
Upcoming Events
12
Apr
2019
High Voltage, Skacasm
Jac's, Aberdare, UK
HIGH VOLTAGE Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist