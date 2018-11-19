William Boughton is an English conductor.

Boughton has guest conducted with many of the world’s leading orchestras from San Francisco to Helsinki. As founder, artistic and music director with the English Symphony Orchestra (ESO), Boughton developed the orchestra’s repertoire through the Viennese classics to contemporary music. Together, he and the ESO built an impressive discography of internationally acclaimed recordings with Nimbus Records, a number of which have reached the top ten in the US charts. He has also recorded with the Philharmonia, Royal Philharmonic and London Symphony Orchestras.

Boughton is currently the music director for the New Haven Symphony Orchestra.