William Boughton
William Boughton is an English conductor.
Boughton has guest conducted with many of the world’s leading orchestras from San Francisco to Helsinki. As founder, artistic and music director with the English Symphony Orchestra (ESO), Boughton developed the orchestra’s repertoire through the Viennese classics to contemporary music. Together, he and the ESO built an impressive discography of internationally acclaimed recordings with Nimbus Records, a number of which have reached the top ten in the US charts. He has also recorded with the Philharmonia, Royal Philharmonic and London Symphony Orchestras.
Boughton is currently the music director for the New Haven Symphony Orchestra.
Nocturne (Suite for String Orchestra)
Frank Bridge
Nocturne (Suite for String Orchestra)
Nocturne (Suite for String Orchestra)
Phoenix Rising (opening)
Thea Musgrave
Phoenix Rising (opening)
Phoenix Rising (opening)
Loch Ness
Thea Musgrave
Loch Ness
Loch Ness
Phoenix Rising
Thea Musgrave
Phoenix Rising
Phoenix Rising
Ballet Music from 'The Perfect Fool' Op. 39
Gustav Holst
Ballet Music from 'The Perfect Fool' Op. 39
Ballet Music from 'The Perfect Fool' Op. 39
Quiet City
Aaron Copland
Quiet City
Quiet City
Piano Concerto, Op 25
John Joubert
Piano Concerto, Op 25
Piano Concerto, Op 25
Symphony No 3, Op 178
John Joubert
Symphony No 3, Op 178
Symphony No 3, Op 178
Trumpet Aire; Symphony of Flatt Trumpets (The Island Princess)
Jeremiah Clarke
Trumpet Aire; Symphony of Flatt Trumpets (The Island Princess)
Trumpet Aire; Symphony of Flatt Trumpets (The Island Princess)
Concerto For Double String Orchestra (2nd Mvt)
Michael Tippett
Concerto For Double String Orchestra (2nd Mvt)
Concerto For Double String Orchestra (2nd Mvt)
Funeral Music for Queen Mary (March)
Henry Purcell
Funeral Music for Queen Mary (March)
Funeral Music for Queen Mary (March)
The Banks of Green Willow
George Butterworth
The Banks of Green Willow
The Banks of Green Willow
Come ye sons of art away
Henry Purcell
Come ye sons of art away
Come ye sons of art away
Introit - Les propous des Beuveurs
Bernard van Dieren
Introit - Les propous des Beuveurs
Introit - Les propous des Beuveurs
Elegy
Bernard van Dieren
Elegy
Elegy
Symphony No 1 Op 6 'Chinese'
Bernard van Dieren
Symphony No 1 Op 6 'Chinese'
Symphony No 1 Op 6 'Chinese'
The Fairy Queen, Act 4, No. 27, Symphony
Henry Purcell
The Fairy Queen, Act 4, No. 27, Symphony
The Fairy Queen, Act 4, No. 27, Symphony
Concerto in D for 3 Trumpets, 2 oboes, strings and continuo
Georg Philipp Telemann
Concerto in D for 3 Trumpets, 2 oboes, strings and continuo
Concerto in D for 3 Trumpets, 2 oboes, strings and continuo
A Shropshire lad - rhapsody
George Butterworth
A Shropshire lad - rhapsody
A Shropshire lad - rhapsody
The Banks of Green Willow
George Butterworth
The Banks of Green Willow
The Banks of Green Willow
English Idyll No 1
George Butterworth
English Idyll No 1
English Idyll No 1
Suite in D major, HWV 341, 'Water Piece' (March)
George Frideric Handel
Suite in D major, HWV 341, 'Water Piece' (March)
Suite in D major, HWV 341, 'Water Piece' (March)
'Trumpet Tune' from The Indian Queen (Z.630), Act 2
Henry Purcell
'Trumpet Tune' from The Indian Queen (Z.630), Act 2
'Trumpet Tune' from The Indian Queen (Z.630), Act 2
Suite: Love's Labour's Lost
Gerald Finzi
Suite: Love's Labour's Lost
Suite: Love's Labour's Lost
The Fairy Queen (Act 4: Symphony)
Henry Purcell
The Fairy Queen (Act 4: Symphony)
The Fairy Queen (Act 4: Symphony)
Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'
Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'
Suite in D major, 'Suite de Clairque' (The Prince of Denmark's March)
Jeremiah Clarke
Suite in D major, 'Suite de Clairque' (The Prince of Denmark's March)
Suite in D major, 'Suite de Clairque' (The Prince of Denmark's March)
4 Sea interludes [from 'Peter Grimes'] (Op.33a), no.2; Sunday morning
Benjamin Britten
4 Sea interludes [from 'Peter Grimes'] (Op.33a), no.2; Sunday morning
4 Sea interludes [from 'Peter Grimes'] (Op.33a), no.2; Sunday morning
4 Sea interludes [from 'Peter Grimes'] (Op.33a), no.1; Dawn
Benjamin Britten
4 Sea interludes [from 'Peter Grimes'] (Op.33a), no.1; Dawn
4 Sea interludes [from 'Peter Grimes'] (Op.33a), no.1; Dawn
Sospiri Op.70 Vers. For Str, Harp & Org
Edward Elgar
Sospiri Op.70 Vers. For Str, Harp & Org
Sospiri Op.70 Vers. For Str, Harp & Org
Cockaigne Overture, Op 40, 'In London Town'
Edward Elgar
Cockaigne Overture, Op 40, 'In London Town'
Cockaigne Overture, Op 40, 'In London Town'
Froissart - Concert Overture Op.19
Edward Elgar
Froissart - Concert Overture Op.19
Froissart - Concert Overture Op.19
The Wand Of Youth - Suite No. 1 Op.1a
Edward Elgar
The Wand Of Youth - Suite No. 1 Op.1a
The Wand Of Youth - Suite No. 1 Op.1a
Concerto in D major TWV.54:D3 for 2 oboes, [3] trumpets, timp, str & bc
Georg Philipp Telemann
Concerto in D major TWV.54:D3 for 2 oboes, [3] trumpets, timp, str & bc
Concerto in D major TWV.54:D3 for 2 oboes, [3] trumpets, timp, str & bc
The Fairy Queen - opera Z.629
Henry Purcell
The Fairy Queen - opera Z.629
The Fairy Queen - opera Z.629
Canon in G
Johann Pachelbel
Canon in G
Canon in G
Overture in D for 2 trumpets, timpani, strings and continuo
John Miller, English String Orchestra, William Boughton, Wesley Warren, Georg Philipp Telemann, John Wallace & William Stokes
Overture in D for 2 trumpets, timpani, strings and continuo
Overture in D for 2 trumpets, timpani, strings and continuo
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85
Raphael Wallfisch
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85
Raphael Wallfisch
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85
