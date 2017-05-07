Fred FisherBorn 30 September 1875. Died 14 January 1942
Fred Fisher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1875-09-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d00976b2-aee1-4308-826a-0a6e2629cdce
Fred Fisher Biography (Wikipedia)
Fred Fisher (born Alfred Breitenbach, September 3, 1875 – January 14, 1942) was a German-born American songwriter and Tin Pan Alley music publisher.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fred Fisher Tracks
Sort by
Chicago
Fred Fisher
Chicago
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfq7.jpglink
Chicago
Last played on
Your Feet’s Too Big
Fred Fisher
Your Feet’s Too Big
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Feet’s Too Big
Last played on
Your Feets too big (lyrics Ada Benson)
Fred Fisher
Your Feets too big (lyrics Ada Benson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Feets too big (lyrics Ada Benson)
Last played on
Fred Fisher Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist